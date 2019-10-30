Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Batman prequel series Pennyworth has been renewed by Epix for a second season.

The DC Comics series follows the adventures of Batman's future butler Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) as he forms a security company and works for Batman's father Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) in 1960s London.

Paloma Faith, Emma Paetz, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ian Puleston-Davies, Jason Flemyng and Polly Walker also starred in Season 1, which ran 10, one-hour episodes on Epix starting in July.

Pennyworth hails from Warner Horizon Scripted Television, executive producer/writer Bruno Heller (Gotham, The Mentalist) and executive producer and director Danny Cannon (Gotham, CSI).

Season 2 will begin production in the U.K. in January 2020 with plans for the new episodes to also premiere on Epix in 2020.

"Pennyworth has been a big hit for us, embraced by critics and fans alike. It was the highest-performing original series ever to premiere on Epix, more than doubling the viewership of the shows that came before it. Bruno Heller, Danny Cannon and WBTV have delivered a brilliant, must watch series. We can't wait to work with this phenomenal cast and creative team on another exciting season," president at Epix Michael Wright said in a statement.