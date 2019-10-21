Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie were joined by their kids during Monday's episode of Today.

The Today co-anchors brought daughter Haley Joy and son Charles Max to meet Sesame Street characters on the NBC morning show.

Kotb is parent to Haley, 2, and Hope, 6 months, with boyfriend Joel Schiffman, while Guthrie shares Charles, 2, and Vale, 5, with husband Michael Feldman.

"We're sweeping the clouds away. We've got our special guests from Sesame Street," Kotb said before introducing Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby and Rosita.

"I think we have a special crowd moment because Charley and Haley came because they wanted to meet Sesame Street," Guthrie added.

Sesame Street is marking its 50th anniversary this year with a yearlong celebration. Sesame Workshop is launching new social impact initiatives, digital campaigns and community events in honor of the milestone.

Kotb returned to Today in September after adopting Hope in April. She had urged women to take full maternity leave if possible in an interview with People in August.

"Work is incredibly important, but I do understand what my North Stars are now," Kotb said of her daughters.

"We can't take all the time we want. I get it. But I feel like if you can, and if you're at a point where you feel like you can do it, you should do it," she added.