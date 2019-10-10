Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Sesame Street has started to a new initiative to tackle the subject of parental addiction through the use of a new Muppet character named Karli.

The initiative involves offering children and parents access to videos, storybooks and interactive activities on the Sesame Street in Communities website that feature Karli and Elmo.

The activities are designed to help children and families cope with the challenges of addiction together.

Karli explains to Elmo in one of the clips how her mother -- who has struggled with substance abuse -- goes to meetings everyday so that she can stay healthy.

"My mom needs help learning to take better care of herself so she talks to people with the same problem," Karli tells Elmo.

"Children struggling with the effects of their parents' addiction need the support of safe friends, family members and other children dealing with the same problem," Sesame Street in Communities says.

Sesame Street previously tackled the issue of homelessness by using the character of Lily.