Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Tia Booth has called it quits with her boyfriend.

The 28-year-old television personality took to Instagram Monday after ending her relationship with Cory Cooper after nearly a year of dating.

Booth said she felt the need to address the split, despite Cooper's possible objections to her going public.

"It's so wild that I feel the need to share this, but let's rip off the bandaid... No, I am no longer in a relationship," she wrote. "I am fine. He is fine. At this stage, we are better as friends. He is a very private person and will freak when he reads this, but I wanted to address it myself."

Booth said it's "tricky being in the public eye" and finding a balance between privacy and connecting with fans.

"Social media is a huge platform that allows me to share this highlight reel of my life with SO many people, but when it comes to private matters, it's not so easy for me to share... especially when another person is involved," the star said.

"At the same time, I want to be vulnerable and real because it's humbling that all of you take the time to care about what's going on in my life -- the good and the bad," she added. "Thank you for the continued love and support."

Fellow Bachelor alums Krystal Nielson, Raven Gates and Taylor Nolan were among those to voice their support for Booth in the comments.

"What matters is HOW HAPPY you are!!! Thank you for opening your heart and sharing where the wounds are- 'it's in the cracks where the light can finally enter,'" Nielson wrote.

"You're not alone," Nolan added.

Booth and Cooper were first linked in November 2018. Booth said in an interview with Us Weekly in February that the "heartbreak" she experienced with Colton Underwood on The Bachelor helped lead her to Cooper.

"People ask about [Colton] and I can be nothing but supportive for him, because I'm in this relationship I'm in now because of the show," she said.

Booth competed for Underwood's affections in The Bachelor Season 22. She later appeared as a contestant in Bachelor in Paradise Season 5.