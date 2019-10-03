Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Rachel Lindsay says she'll "never" be friends with fellow Bachelor alum Raven Gates again.

The 34-year-old television personality discussed her falling out with Gates during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Lindsay wasn't forthcoming with details but said Gates did something to end the friendship.

"I can't say [why]. I promised I wouldn't say, but it was enough for me to not want to be friends with her anymore," she said.

Lindsay had a definitive response when asked if she is "still not friends" with Gates to this day.

"No, and I never will be," she said.

Lindsay and Gates both competed in Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor. The pair remained close after the show, with Gates supporting and celebrating Lindsay after she was named the Bachelorette.

"My day one, my soul friend, my person!!" Gates said of Lindsay on Instagram in 2017. "America will soon find out that She IS laughter. She IS friendship. And she IS LOVE. I am ALWAYS in your corner Rach!"

Lindsay was the first black person to be named Bachelor or Bachelorette. She criticized the franchise's casting process on her podcast in September after Peter Weber was named the next Bachelor over Mike Johnson.

"To be honest, I'm bored," Lindsay said. "White is not the only color in the crayon box, but when you watch Bachelor Nation or Bachelor franchise, that is what we see when it pertains to leads."