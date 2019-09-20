Demi Burnett: Coming out on 'Bachelor in Paradise' was 'really scary'

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Demi Burnett says coming out as bisexual on Bachelor in Paradise was a "really scary" experience.

The 24-year-old television personality discussed her decision to come out as bisexual on national television during Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Burnett told host Ellen DeGeneres she felt "a lot of fear" before coming out in an episode of Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 in August.

"It was fear of judgment. It was fear of disappointing people in my life, making them uncomfortable," she said. "It was just really hard; it was really scary. But it all worked out in the end."

Burnett and her girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty, got engaged during the Season 6 finale, making them the first same-sex couple to appear on the show.

Burnett previously said on Good Morning America it "means a lot" to be out.

"I was just being myself and living my life and loving who I loved," she said. "I just wanted to be honest with who I was and follow wherever my heart led me."

Burnett and Haggerty have yet to start wedding planning. Burnett told People this week that she and Haggerty want to take their relationship more slowly.

"I don't think we should jump into moving in together," she said. "We already got engaged in such a short amount of time. We need to have time to date and have a steady-paced relationship."

Burnett competed in Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor before joining Bachelor in Paradise.