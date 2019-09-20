Trending Stories

'Smallville' alum Tom Welling joins Arrowverse crossover
'Smallville' alum Tom Welling joins Arrowverse crossover
Al Roker walking after hip surgery: 'I already feel better'
Al Roker walking after hip surgery: 'I already feel better'
Netflix spending a game-changer for Hollywood features
Netflix spending a game-changer for Hollywood features
Carly Rae Jepsen releases new music video for 'Want You In My Room'
Carly Rae Jepsen releases new music video for 'Want You In My Room'
Famous birthdays for Sept. 20: Jon Bernthal, Sophia Loren
Famous birthdays for Sept. 20: Jon Bernthal, Sophia Loren

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Creative Arts Emmys
Moments from the Creative Arts Emmys

Latest News

Demi Burnett: Coming out on 'Bachelor in Paradise' was 'really scary'
U.S. Navy's MQ-25 tanker drone completes first test flight
France receives its first KC-130J Super Hercules tanker
Southern mayors ask 2020 Democrats for plans on regional concerns
3rd Global Climate Strike calls for action ahead of U.N. summit
 
Back to Article
/