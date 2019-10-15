Demi Lovato got a "beautiful" new tattoo after her friend Thomas died following a battle with addiction. Photo courtesy of @ddlovato via @rafael_valdez

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato is showing her love for her late friend with a new tattoo.

The 27-year-old singer and actress got a "beautiful" tattoo Monday after her friend Thomas died last week following a battle with addiction.

Lovato showed off her tattoo, a cursive "T" on her forearm, in a photo on Instagram. She got the ink from tattoo artist Rafael Valdez, who reposted her photo on Instagram Stories.

"A T for Tommy. RIP you special angel. Love you forever @sirtruss," Lovato captioned the post. "thank you for the ink @rafael_valdez.. it's beautiful and I'm so grateful for this."

Lovato had mourned Thomas' death Wednesday on Instagram Stories. She urged people to reach out if they are battling addiction or supporting someone who is.

"Addiction is NO joke," Lovato wrote. "heaven gained this beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease. I'm crushed and will always miss you @sirtruss. If you or someone you know is struggling please know it's okay to ask for help."

Lovato has also struggled with addiction, and was hospitalized for a drug overdose in July 2018. She got the word "me" tattooed on her finger in June to show her renewed commitment to self-love.

"Can't love anyone unless you love yourself first," Lovato said at the time.

Lovato released her sixth studio album, Tell Me You Love Me, in September 2017, and is working on new music.