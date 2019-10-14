Midge tours U.S. in 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 3 trailer

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime released a trailer for Season 3 of its Emmy-winning comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Monday.

Broadway legend Sutton Foster can be heard singing "Perfectly Marvelous" from Cabaret in the background of the 2-minute preview.

"Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein) discover that life on tour with Shy (Leroy McClain) is glamorous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business they'll never forget. Joel (Michael Zegen) struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams. Abe (Tony Shalhoub) embraces a new mission and Rose (Marin Hinkle) learns she has talents of her own," said a synopsis from the streaming service.

The show is about a wealthy New York housewife who becomes a stand-up comedian in the late 1950s.

Season 3 is set to start streaming Dec. 6.