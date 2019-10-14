'Love Island's' Olivia Attwood engaged to Bradley Dack

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Love Island Season 3 alum Olivia Attwood announced on Instagram that she is engaged Bradley Dack.

"He must be crazy. Here's to forever. I love you BD," Attwood wrote Sunday alongside images of herself with Dack that also feature her engagement ring.

Other Love Island alumni congratulated Attwood on her engagement on Instagram, including Olivia Buckland from Season 2, Eyal Booker from Season 4 and Season 5 winner Amber Rose Gill.

Attwood and Dack dated before the reality star appeared on Love Island and reconciled after her appearance.

Attwood reached the final of Love Island Season 3 with Chris Hughes, with the couple calling it quits soon after the show.