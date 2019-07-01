'Love Island USA' comes to CBS in new trailer, contestants announced

July 1 (UPI) -- CBS has released the first trailer for the upcoming U.S. version of British reality series, Love Island.

The clip, released on Twitter Sunday, announces that actress Arielle Vandenberg will serve as host when CBS launches Love Island on July 9.

The trailer also introduces the group of single men and women who must couple up every few days to avoid being eliminated from an island villa.

The six women contestants include 22-year-old musician Kyra Green, 21-year-old college student Alana Morrison, 25-year-old analyst for Nike Mallory Santic, 25-year-old publicist Alexandra Stewart, 21-year-old marketing student Caroline 'Caro' Viehweg and 24-year-old advertising exec Elizabeth Weber.

The five men contestants include 27-year-old model and musician Cashel Barnett, 22-year-old grocery store cashier Zac Mirabelli, 25-year-old photographer Weston Richey, 24-year-old real estate agent Yamen Sanders and 29-year-old model Michael Yi.

"I am a diva. That's just how we should be," Viehweg says in the trailer.

"I think I have a good intuition when it comes to finding the right girl," Mirabelli adds.