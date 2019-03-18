March 18 (UPI) -- Love Island alum Mike Thalassitis has died at age 26.

The television personality's manager confirmed Thalassitis' death Sunday to the BBC after the star was found dead in London.

Metropolitan Police told USA Today Thalassitis was discovered dead Saturday. Police rep Chioma Dijeh said officers responded to a park near Latymer Way after receiving reports of "a man found hanged."

"At this early stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious," Dijeh said.

Love Island confirmed Thalassitis' death in a tweet Sunday.

"Everyone at ITV2 and Love Island are shocked and saddened by the terrible news about Mike. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends," the post reads.

Everyone at ITV2 and Love Island are shocked and saddened by the terrible news about Mike. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/QYkSTlTRvI — Love Island (@LoveIsland) March 17, 2019

Fellow Love Island alum Montana Brown was among those to address Thalassitis' death online. She appeared to confirm reports Thalassitis died by suicide.

"I know you were in a dark place a few months back and I thought you were past it that you were on the up," the star wrote on Instagram. "I just don't know how I didn't notice... I am absolutely heart broken that I couldn't help you."

Thalassitis was a professional soccer player who appeared in Love Island Season 2 in 2016. His cast mate Sophie Gradon died of an apparent suicide at age 32 in June.

