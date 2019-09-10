Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Jenny Slate is engaged to her boyfriend Ben Shattuck, the actress announced on Instagram.

Slate, 37, posted images on Monday of her engagement ring and recent trip to Europe with Shattuck where the proposal happened in France.

"He took me to France and made a picnic and me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and I screamed YES," she captioned the images.

"I love you @benshattuck_art, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going," Slate continued.

Shattuck, an art curator, also posted photos from the trip and engagement. "In an abandoned castle in southern France, I asked this woman to marry me," he said. "Thank you @jennyslate and UP UP UP to more adventures."

Slate and Shattuck first went public with their relationship in early 2019. Slate was previously married to comedian Dean Fleischer-Camp before their split in May 2016 and dated Captain America star Chris Evans before their split in March 2018.