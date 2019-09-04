Jonah Hill arrives on the red carpet at the WSJ Magazine 2018 Innovator Awards on November 7. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Jonah Hill has become engaged to his girlfriend, Gianna Santos. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Jonah Hill has become engaged to his girlfriend, Gianna Santos.

A representative for the actor confirmed the engagement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Santos is a content manager for Los Angeles beauty company Violet Gray.

Hill, 35, and Santos were first spotted together in August 2018. The couple have kept their relationship private.

Hill also recently purchased a new house in Santa Monica, Calif.

Hill, who was last seen in The Beach Bum, is set to star in director Clint Eastwood's The Ballad of Richard Jewell.