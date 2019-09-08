Sept. 8 (UPI) -- This is Us actress Susan Kelechi Watson announced her engagement to Blue Bloods alum Jaime Lincoln Smith on social media this weekend.

"Forevere Ever... Theyll say its love And they'll know its love For when they call its name it will answer to love Without hesitation -- me," Watson captioned a photo of her smiling and holding up her hand near her face, showing off her engagement ring.

She also posted a closeup shot of the bauble, which is a large, round sapphire with a thin band adorned with small, white diamonds.