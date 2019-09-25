Gwen Stefani promises to win 'The Voice' on 'Late Night'

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Gwen Stefani said that she will win The Voice Season 17 while appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"This season, I'm going to win," the singer said on Tuesday before discussing how The Voice keeps her competitive.

"Generally I'm not a competitive person but when it comes to this show, I feel like it really does bring it out of me," Stefani continued.

"My team this season is ridiculous," she said. "They're very lovable, so I'm having a lot of fun. I really do want to win."

The Voice returned with Season 17 on Monday. Stefani is joined by her boyfriend Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson as judges. Series judge Adam Levine departed the show in May after 16 seasons.

Stefani also discussed with Meyers how her children will use her to connect with other celebrities and the five costume changes she goes through during her Las Vegas residency shows.

"I think that doing the show is something I could have never dreamed of," Stefani said about the residency. "This show is really my life boiled down to a show onstage."