Sept. 16 (UPI) -- NBC announced on Monday that Taylor Swift is returning to The Voice as the Mega Mentor. The Voice returns Sept. 23 at 8 p.m.

A video shared on The Voice Instagram and Twitter shows Blake Shelton and John Legend sitting outside a trailer talking about a new superstar joining the show. They act like they have no idea who it could be, and then Swift emerges from her trailer and says hi. They greet her and have the realization that Swift is joining The Voice.

We promise that you'll never find another Mega Mentor like her. See you soon @taylorswift13. pic.twitter.com/9Lta3qEYoV— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) September 16, 2019

Swift will work with coaches Legend, Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani and their singers to prepare them for the Knockout Round, according to an NBC press release. Swift served as a Mega Mentor on Season 7 of The Voice and performed her single "ME!" with Brendon Urie on the Season 16 finale.

The coaches will still choose the winners of the Knockout Rounds to determine who will make it to the Live Performance Shows. This season, The Voice only gives each coach one chance to steal singers who the coaches do not select.

Lover, Swift's seventh studio album, released last month with a music video for the title track. Her Mega Mentor credentials include 10 Grammys, 23 American Music Awards, 23 Billboard Music Awards and 400 total career awards. She is performing in the film adaptation of Cats due in theaters Dec. 20.