Netflix picks up Shonda Rhimes anthology series

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix is developing a new anthology series with Shonda Rhimes.

The streaming service shared plans in a tweet Tuesday for Notes on Love, a new anthology series from Rhimes, the creator of Grey's Anatomy and Scandal.

Rhimes, Norman Lear and Aaron Shure, Steve Martin, To All the Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han, Shrill creator Lindy West and Ahamefule J. Oluo, and Diane Warren will write the show's different standalone episodes.

"Shondaland's #NotesOnLove is an anthology series that explores the all-consuming ways love intersects with life. Each standalone ep hails from a prolific visionary: @shondarhimes, Norman Lear & Aaron Shure, @jennyhan, Steve Martin, @Diane_Warren, Lindy West & Ahamefule J. Oluo," the post reads.

Deadline said Notes on Love will feature different genres and explore the unexpected, life-changing, euphoric, hilarious, surreal, and all-consuming ways love impacts people's lives. Season 1 will examine what marriage is, what is means, and how it's changing.

Han, Martin, Warren, West and Oluo will executive produce their episodes, with Rhimes and Betsy Beers to executive produce the series as a whole.

Rhimes signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2017, and has eight other projects in the works, including the period drama Bridgerton and a series about con artist Anna Delvey.