Judith Light open to 'Ugly Betty' reunion

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Judith Light says she's open to an Ugly Betty reunion.

The 70-year-old actress discussed the possibility of a reunion during Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Light, who played Claire Meade on Ugly Betty, expressed interest in a musical episode or another type of reunion.

"We've all actually talked about getting back together again 'cause we're very family," she said.

Ugly Betty had a four-season run on Fox from 2006 to 2010. Light said she's still in touch with most of the cast, including America Ferrera, Ana Ortiz and Vanessa Williams.

Light said one change she would make is casting a transgender actor to play the transgender character Alexis Meade, portrayed by Rebecca Romijn in the show.

"If we were doing it again today, it would be wise and it would be a given that it would be a transgender person," she said. "Rebecca did it beautifully but I think now the time has come that we got to give transgender actors their due and the work."

Light also discussed her chemistry with Bette Midler, her co-star in the new Netflix series The Politician.

"She's so remarkable. She's so fabulous to work with," Light said. "We just had this very wonderful kind of chemistry, which I think [series creator] Ryan Murphy in all his wisdom knew that that would happen. Divine Miss M, it's true."

Netflix released a teaser featuring Light and Midler's characters Sunday. The streaming service will release The Politician Season 1 on Friday.