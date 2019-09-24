Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a new glimpse of Aaron Paul in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

The streaming service released an official trailer for the film Tuesday featuring Paul as his Breaking Bad character, Jesse Pinkman.

The preview shows Jesse flee following the events of the Breaking Bad finale and find refuge with Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) and Badger (Matt Jones). Jesse sets off into the desert and also reunites with an unseen person with a mangled hand.

"You ready?" the person asks.

"Yeah," Jesse responds.

El Camino is a sequel to Breaking Bad, which had a five-season run on AMC from 2008 to 2013. The movie is written and directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan and debuts Oct. 11 on Netflix.

Netflix previously released a teaser for El Camino showing Jesse listening to a radio report in his car.