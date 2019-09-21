Tim Allen, Marisa Tomei, Lin-Manuel Miranda added to Emmy presenter list

Actor, writer and producer Lin-Manuel Miranda, one of the special honorees for Groundbreaking Work on "Hamilton," poses at the 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors in 2018. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Marisa Tomei attends the premiere of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in Los Angeles on June 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor Tim Allen will be an Emmy presenter on Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Last Man Standing star Tim Allen, Oscar winner Marisa Tomei and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda have been confirmed as presenters for Sunday's Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

The lineup of presenters will also include Nick Cannon, James Corden, Jon Hamm, Timothy Hutton, Jharrel Jerome, Ken Jeong, Cherry Jones, Regina King, Luke Kirby, Hugh Laurie, Jane Lynch, Catherine O'Hara, Randall Park, Jimmy Smits, Brittany Snow, Kerry Washington and Bradley Whitford.

Snger-songwriter Halsey will perform a rendition of a classic song for the "In Memoriam" tribute.

The 71st Emmy Awards honoring excellence in television will air live from the Microsoft Theater on FOX.

Like the last Academy Awards, the Emmy Awards won't have a host this year.