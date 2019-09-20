Mackenzie Crook teams up with Michael Palin for 'Worzel Gummidge' movies

Left to Right. The Monty Python gang of Michael Palin, Eric Idle,Terry Jones, Carol Cleveland, Terry Gilliam and John Cleese attend a photocall to publicize a a reunion show in London in 2013. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Pirates of the Caribbean and The Office alum Mackenzie Crook has written and will direct and star in a modern adaptation of Barbara Euphan Todd's Worzel Gummidge book series.

Two hour-long family films -- The Scarecrow of Scatterbrook and The Green Man -- are expected to debut on the BBC later this year.

Crook will play Gummidge, a living scarecrow who befriends humans, while Monty Python comedy troupe member Michael Palin will co-star as The Green Man.

"It's a lovely part for me, but the whole script is very memorable and touching, and very funny, too. It quite skillfully weaves in something for everybody all the time," Palin said in a press release.

The films' ensemble will also include Zoë Wanamaker, Vicki Pepperdine, Steve Pemberton and Rosie Cavaliero.

Worzel Gummidge, a TV show starring Jon Pertwee, ran 1979-81. Todd wrote 10 books about the character between 1936 and 1963.