WWE Raw: Sasha Banks, Bayley attack Becky Lynch

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch accepted a challenge for her title at Clash of Champions on Raw from Sasha Banks.

Lynch called out The Boss and how she away for an extended period of time after losing the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania.

The Man also cited how with all her talent, Banks should be in her position, at the top of the women's division. Banks then arrived and laid out her challenge which Lynch accepted.

Raw also held a Women's Championship Showcase which brought together Lynch and Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley to take on Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

Lynch dominated the match once she was tagged in, taking the fight to both Bliss and Cross. As Lynch continued her offensive flurry, Banks entered the ring and took out the champ with a Backstabber, ending the bout in a disqualification.

Banks continued the assault by striking a downed Lynch with a chair until Bayley, her former partner intervened. The Huggable One, after grabbing the chair from Banks, suddenly started to smile before she also hit Lynch with the chair, aligning herself once again with Banks.

Bayley unloaded a number of chair shots onto Lynch as the crowd went wild and Raw went off the air.

Universal and Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins and his partner Braun Strowman had a contract signing for their match at Clash of Champions on Sept. 15. Rollins and Strowman will battle each other for the Universal title after defending their Raw Tag Team Championships against the new team of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

The contract signing was cut short, however, by United States Champion AJ Styles and his O.C. partners, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Styles argued that he was more deserving of a Universal title match before he ripped up the contract.

Strowman then launched the contract signing table at Styles and a brawl ensued which led to Rollins and Strowman taking on Gallows and Anderson.

Rollins and Strowman, despite interference from Styles, were still able to win the match. Another brawl broke out after the bout with Strowman running down his enemies at ringside until he accidentally struck Rollins.

Ziggler and Roode then arrived onto the scene and with help from the O.C., were able to conquer the Monster Among Men. Gallows and Anderson nailed Strowman with a Magic Killer which was followed by Styles delivering his Phenomenal Forearm.

Other moments from Raw included Ziggler and Roode defeating Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins; Lacey Evans defeating Natalya; Baron Corbin defeated Cedric Alexander in the King of the Ring Quarterfinals; Ricochet vs. Samoa Joe's King of the Ring Quarterfinals match ending in a double pinfall with both men advancing to face Corbin in a Triple Threat; The Miz defeated Cesaro; and Bray Wyatt presented another episode of his demented children's program, Firefly Fun House.

Wyatt addressed rumors that he was going to face either Rollins or Strowman for the Universal Championship at Hell in a Cell on Oct. 6. Wyatt, who also transformed into The Fiend, briefly, did not confirm if he had a match but proclaimed, "See you in hell!"