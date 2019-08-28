Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Roman Reigns discovered who truly is his attacker on Smackdown, exposing Daniel Bryan's partner Rowan as the culprit.

Reigns, on Tuesday, presented video proof that it was in fact Rowan who tried to run him over with a forklift and then later with a car.

Bryan, who was initially asking The Big Dog to apologize for accusing his friend, grew enraged after seeing the footage and repeatedly yelled at Rowan while slapping him.

Bryan left the backstage area and came to the ring while stating he had idea that Rowan was the attacker and that he was lied to. Reigns didn't care, however, and suddenly took down Bryan with a thunderous Spear.

Also on Smackdown, the rivalry between WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton grew more personal as The Viper mentioned the champ's family during a heated verbal battle.

Orton read to Kingston a letter he said he received from the high-flyer's young son. Orton said that Kingston's son asked him to stop hurting his father.

Kingston, after Orton said that he could pay his family a visit at the hotel they are staying at, rushed backstage to find his rival. The bitter enemies got into a violent brawl which ended with Orton knocking out Kingston with a vicious DDT.

Kingston's New Day partner Big E said that Kingston despite the brawl would still be able to compete against Orton for the WWE title at Clash of Champions on Sept. 15.

Big E then faced off against Orton in a one-on-one match which Orton won after he received help from The Revival. Orton and The Revival attacked Big E after the match with Orton performing a Super RKO with help from the tag team.

Other moments from Smackdown included Ali defeating Buddy Murphy to advance into the King of the Ring tournament; The Miz being attacked by Shinsuke Nakamura after challenging him to Clash of Champions for the Intercontinental title; Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley defeating Lacey Evans; Chad Gable defeating Shelton Benjamin to advance into the King of the Ring tournament; and Drake Maverick winning the 24/7 Championship.

Maverick won the 24/7 title after Elias was attacked by Kevin Owens who left the guitarist knocked out in the middle of the ring following a Stunner. R-Truth at first tried to pin Elias but he was pulled out the ring by Maverick who then went for the pin himself to become champion.