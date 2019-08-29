WWE NXT: Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly become Tag Team Champions

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly of The Undisputed Era became the new NXT Tag Team Champions on NXT after defeating The Street Profits.

Fish and O'Reilly battled The Street Profits in the main event on Wednesday, a highly-competitive rematch from NXT TakeOver: Toronto.

The Street Profits, consisting of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, were unable to keep down the relentless Fish and O'Reilly who won the match after hitting Ford with the High-Low double-team move.

The Undisputed Era now collectively own the NXT Tag Team Championships and NXT Championship which belongs to member Adam Cole. This is the third time the group has captured the NXT Tag Team Championships.

WWE recently announced that NXT will be moving to the USA Network on Sept. 18, making it the company's third weekly televised show alongside Raw and Smackdown.