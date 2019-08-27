Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Universal and Raw Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins accepted on Raw, his partner Braun Strowman's challenge to face him at Clash of Champions on Sept. 15.

Strowman, who shares the Raw Tag Team Championship with Rollins, challenged his partner on Monday for the Universal Championship, a title that the Monster Among Men could not stop staring at.

Clash of Champions features every title at WWE, all being put on the line on the same night. Rollins will have to team up with Strowman to defend the Raw Tag Team Championship before they face each other for the Universal Championship.

"It's not gonna be any fun for me, I'm not gonna like it but I don't back down from a fight. Challenge accepted, You're on, partner," Rollins said as he shook Strowman's hand.

Strowman, in the main event, challenged AJ Styles for the United States Championship. Strowman winning would place the giant grappler into three matches at Clash of Champions.

Styles did his best to topple the towering foe, attacking Strowman's legs in order to bring Strowman down to his level. Styles was also left alone in the match as his O.C. partners Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were banned from ringside.

Strowman, at one point, crashed into the referee which knocked the official out. Styles took advantage of the situation and delivered a thumb to the eye and a low blow. Strowman would recover, after Styles grabbed a chair, but then he was greeted by Gallows and Anderson who entered the ring.

Strowman was still able to fight off The O.C., however, and took out Gallows and Anderson with the steel chair. As the referee regained his composure, Styles pretended to be knocked out by Strowman's chair which led to the referee giving The Phenomenal One the disqualification victory.

Strowman, upset, continued to punish The O.C. with chair shots and Running Powerslams.

Also on Raw, Natalya was finally able to face off against Sasha Banks after The Boss has repeatedly attacked Natalya in recent weeks and disrespect her late father, Hall of Famer Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart.

Natalya, who was still nursing an injured arm, was able to take the fight to Banks at first but then quickly started to lose steam. Banks focused on her injured arm and was able to avoid Natalya's Sharpshooter and apply The Bank Statement.

Natalya tapped out, giving Banks the victory. Banks, after the match, then applied another Bank Statement in order to torture Natalya.

Other moments from Raw included Ricochet defeating Drew McIntyre to advance into the King of the Ring tournament; Baron Corbin defeating The Miz to advance into the King of the Ring tournament; Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley defeating Nikki Cross; Cedric Alexander defeating Cesaro; and Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode forming a new tag team and winning a Tag Team Turmoil match in order to challenge Rollins and Strowman for the Raw Tag Team Championships at Clash of Champions.