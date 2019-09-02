Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Torchwood and Arrow alum John Barrowman has joined the judges' panel for Season 12 of ITV's competition series, Dancing on Ice.

Ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, and dancer Ashley Banjo will also serve as judges for the season to begin in early 2020.

"I am so excited to be returning to the Dancing on Ice family. Unlike most, I have been through the rigorous task of skating live as a contestant in the first series. This is a thrilling adventure for me and I hope to bring a fresh, fun and fab-u-lous angle to the judging panel," Barrowman said in a statement.

"John's quick wit, inimitable talent and all round fabulous personality make him the perfect addition to Dancing on Ice's all-star panel and we're looking forward to seeing him bring his own brand of sparkle to the show," added Katie Rawcliffe, the network's head of entertainment commissioning.

Barrowman, 52, shared a video on social media, showing him dressed in a white jumpsuit and cape with red and blue stars, and black ice skates, as he danced by a pool.

"I'm gonna be a judge! I'm gonna be a judge!" he joyfully declared, officially confirming his casting on the show.