Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Pennyworth actor Adam Hugill has joined the cast of The Watch, BBC America's Discworld adaptation.

Deadline.com said Hugill will play Carrot in the eight-part sci-fi thriller, which is based on the late Terry Pratchett's books.

The character was described as "naïve but heroic" when the "modern and inclusive" project was announced in November.

"This disruptive, character-driven thriller centers on Terry Pratchett's misfit cops as they fight to save a ramshackle city of normalized wrongness, from both the past and future in a perilous quest," the network said in a press release last year.

Another Discworld novel -- Amazing Maurice -- is being made into an animated movie.

Good Omens, which is based on Pratchett's collaboration with Neil Gaiman, is now streaming on Amazon.