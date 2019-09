Cast member Tip "T.I." Harris attends the premiere of "Ant-Man and the Wasp" in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Chance the Rapper, winner of the Innovator Award, appears backstage during the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, California in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rapper Cardi B's new hip-hop competition show, "Rhythm + Flow," is set to debut on Netflix on Oct. 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The hip-hop competition series Rhythm + Flow is set to debut on Netflix on Oct. 9.

"New episodes of Rhythm + Flow will roll out each Wednesday, with different phases of the competition featured across 10 hour-long episodes," the streaming service said in a press release Sunday.

The show follows music icons Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and Tip "T.I." Harris as they search for new hip-hop talent across the United States.