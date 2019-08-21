WWE Smackdown: Kofi Kingston gets revenge on Randy Orton

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Kofi Kingston retaliated against Randy Orton on Smackdown after The Viper viciously assaulted The New Day on Raw.

Orton kicked things off on Tuesday by stating how much he enjoyed making New Day member Xavier Woods suffer on Raw by injuring his leg in front of Kingston.

The New Day's theme music then played as Orton got ready for a fight but, the champ entered the ring from behind and took out his rival with a Trouble in Paradise. Kingston grabbed a chair and placed it around Orton's leg, similar to what Orton did to Woods.

Orton's new friends The Revival rushed down to the ring before Kingston could injure Orton's leg. Kingston handily defeated the tag team using a chair as Orton crawled back up the entrance ramp to safety.

Also on Smackdown, the mystery behind who has been attacking Roman Reigns deepened as Daniel Bryan promised he would present The Big Dog with the culprit and clear his partner Rowan's name.

Bryan, before his unveiling of the mystery attacker, took on Buddy Murphy who originally told Reigns it was Rowan behind the attacks.

Murphy, like in his match against Reigns last week, fought hard and was impressive in his ability to stand up to a former world champion. The closing moments featured Murphy hitting Rowan with a Superkick on the ring apron that was dodged by Bryan. Murphy then kicked out of a pinning attempt and nailed Bryan with a knee to the face followed by Murphy's Law for the upset victory.

Bryan, after he attacked Murphy backstage with help with Rowan, was finally ready to show Reigns who he believes is behind the attacks. Bryan brought Reigns to a room that contained a man with a bag over his head.

Bryan pulled the bag off, revealing a man who looks very similar to Rowan. Smackdown went off the air with Reigns looking confused.

Other moments from Smackdown included Andrade defeating Apollo Crews to advance in the King of the Ring tournament; Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley accepting a championship challenge from Charlotte Flair before attacking The Queen; The Revival defeating Heavy Machinery; Sami Zayn joining forces with Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura with the pair attacking The Miz; and 24/7 Champion Elias defeating Kevin Owens to advance in the King of the Ring tournament with help from Shane McMahon who made himself a referee in the middle of the match.