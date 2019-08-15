'WWE 2K20': 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt headlines horror-themed expansion

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The Fiend Bray Wyatt is coming to wrestling video game WWE 2K20 as part of a horror-themed expansion pack, titled Bump in the Night.

Bump in the Night is a part of WWE 2K20's Originals series of downloadable content packs that will come free to fans who pre-order the game. The title will then receive three more Originals packs that cost $14.99, each centered around a different theme.

Bump in the Night will come packed in with a new story-based 2K Showcase mode featuring the Swampfather version of Wyatt luring Finn Balor to his spooky Wyatt Family compound. Balor will have to battle Wyatt and his followers before his true power is unleashed.

The expansion also comes with new 2K Towers for players to complete that feature more creepy stories and versions of WWE superstars.

The Fiend will star in own unique tower, Fed Up Sheamus will be battling other grapplers who have turned into zombies in "All Fed Up," Twisted Nikki Cross comes to play in "Nowhere to Run," Wyatt attempts to recruit Daniel Bryan in "One of the Family" and Survivor Mandy Rose wants to end Cross in "Nowhere to Hide."

Demon King Balor, a Frankenstein-like version of Braun Strowman known as FrankenStrowman, Wicked Aleister Black, Unleashed Apex Predator Randy Orton and two more mystery characters make the rest of the Bump in the Night roster.

WWE 2K20 is set to be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Oct. 22. Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns are the cover stars.

Wyatt introduced his Fiend form on Sunday during SummerSlam when he defeated Balor with ease. Wyatt teased the appearance of The Fiend for weeks for presenting his demented children's program, Firefly Funhouse.