WWE Raw: Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman become Tag Team Champions

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman formed an unlikely team on Raw in order to battle Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C. for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

The main event match was made after Strowman had faced off against O.C. member AJ Styles for his United States Championship earlier in the night on Monday.

Styles, despite his best efforts to out maneuver the Monster Among Men, was unable to keep Strowman down. As Strowman got ready to end things with a Running Powerslam, Gallows and Anderson entered the ring to attack Strowman and end the match in a disqualification.

The O.C. continued to beat down Strowman until Rollins rushed into the ring to save the giant and pay him back for last week when Strowman helped him fight off the trio. Rollins and Strowman were then allowed to face Gallows and Anderson for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Gallows and Anderson with help from Styles who was at ringside, were in control for most the match as they kept Rollins away from tagging in Strowman.

Rollins was eventually able to tag Strowman into the match, allowing him to run over The O.C. Strowman took Anderson out with a Running Powerslam and pinned him for the victory after Rollins nailed Styles with a Curb Stomp so that he could not interfere.

Rollins is now a double champion, holding both the Universal and Raw Tag Team Championships. Strowman, while celebrating with his new partner, kept staring at Rollins' Universal title.

Also on Raw, The Fiend Bray Wyatt made a surprise appearance and attacked Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler as the legend prepared to interview Sasha Banks.

Lawler, as he sensed that Wyatt was coming, attempted to escape but The Eater of Worlds caught Lawler at the top of the entrance ramp. Wyatt used the Mandible Claw on Lawler, causing him to pass out.

Other moments from Raw included Roman Reigns defeating Dolph Ziggler in the opening match; Ricochet and The Miz defeating Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin; Samoa Joe defeating Cesaro to advance in the King of the Ring tournament; R-Truth crashing Elias' musical performance but failing to take away his 24/7 Championship; Randy Orton attacking The New Day during their match with The Revival including WWE Champion Kofi Kingston; Rey Mysterio's son Dominick preventing his father from taking off his mask; Cedric Alexander defeating Sami Zayn to advance in the King of the Ring tournament; and Banks attacking Natalya backstage.