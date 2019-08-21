Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon is giving a glimpse of its new series Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar.

The network shared a new trailer and a premiere date, Sept. 14, for the animated miniseries Wednesday.

Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar is a prequel to the 2015 film Jurassic World. The trailer shows Claire Dearing, voiced by Britt McKillip, and Owen Grady, voiced by Ian Hanlin, give a tour of the Jurassic World park and its dinosaurs.

Deadline said Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar is a 13-part series. The show is set in 2012 and follows Claire and Owen as they handle runaway dinosaurs, ongoing construction, crowds of tourists and more at the park.

In addition, Claire and Owen must face a mysterious saboteur with ties to the park's past. The villain is searching for a legendary treasure and seeks to destroy Jurassic World forever.

Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit Part 1 and Part 2, a separate prequel, will be available on the Nick App and VOD beginning Aug. 25. A sneak peek of the Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar pilot will be available on the Nick App, Nick On Demand and YouTube the same day.

Jurassic World is a live-action movie starring Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire and Chris Pratt as Owen. The film was followed by Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in 2018.