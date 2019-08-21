Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Larry King and his wife, Shawn King, are headed for divorce.

CNN confirmed Wednesday that King, 85, filed for divorce from Shawn King Tuesday in Los Angeles after nearly 22 years of marriage.

King and Shawn King married in September 1997. King listed their date of separation as June 6 and cited irreconcilable differences for the split.

King previously filed for divorce in 2010 but ultimately reconciled with Shawn King. The pair are parents to two sons, 20-year-old Chance and 19-year-old Cannon.

Sources told People the split was "a long time coming."

"They fought and argued all the time," an insider said. "Shawn and Larry had essentially been separated for a decade. They sleep in separate bedrooms."

"Larry is no saint, but he was tired of all the drama," the source added. "The marriage has been over."

TMZ spoke to Shawn King June 7, the day after the official date of separation, and said she didn't mention the split. Sources said Shawn King was blindsided by the divorce.

King and Shawn King's split follows King's health issues in April. King underwent angioplasty and a stent procedure April 25 after experiencing angina, or chest pain.

King has been married eight times to seven women. He was married to Alene Akins twice.