Lilly Singh's late-night show to focus on comedy

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Lilly Singh's late-night show will focus on comedy more than the news or politics.

The 30-year-old YouTube star and her team discussed the new NBC series, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday.

Singh shot the show on a block shooting schedule, meaning she filmed two episodes a day for three months. John Irwin, a producer for NBC, explained how the schedule supports a focus on comedy versus current affairs.

"There's a million places to get that information," Irwin said. "Our goal is to do half an hour of comedy. We're going to stay away from politics. Her stuff is going to be a little more personal, a little more based in her experiences."

Singh is the first openly bisexual woman of color to host a late-night show. She said taking on late-night TV is a daunting task, but one she will tackle while staying true to herself.

"There's a small part of me that's like, 'Is everyone going to like this?' That's obviously a fear," the star said. "But I'm going to do what I've always done, which is make something that I think is good, that is authentic to me. Thats what has gotten me my success thus far."

Singh, known as IISuperwomanII on YouTube, came to fame on the video-sharing site and boasts more than 14.8 million subscribers. She announced her late-night show during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in March.

A Little Late with Lilly Singh premieres Sept. 16.

"I'm literally counting down the days until the premiere," Singh said in July. "I'm thrilled to be working with this all-star team of writers as we work to bring a new, authentic perspective to late night."