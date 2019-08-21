Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Britney Spears says trust isn't easy to come by.

The 37-year-old singer discussed dealing with fake people and haters in a candid Instagram post Tuesday.

Spears shared the quote "Pay close attention to the people who don't clap when you win" and reflected in the caption.

"Living in LA is such a trip!!! It can be lonely at times. You never know who to trust, and some people can be fake," Spears wrote. "I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy!!!"

"It breaks my heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes .... so I simply choose not to look anymore ... let the clever hates do what they do best .... hate!!!" she added.

Spears' boyfriend, model Sam Asghari, was among those to support the star in the comments.

"winners don't hate or bully, losers (haters) only do because they don't have what you have (which is the best heart in the world)," he wrote.

Spears is on an indefinite hiatus from work, according to her manager, Larry Rudolph. Spears told fans in April that "all is well" following reports she sought treatment at a mental health facility.

"Don't believe everything you read and hear," she said on Instagram. "My situation is unique, but I promise I'm doing what's best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want!"