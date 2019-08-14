'The Spy': Netflix shares photos of Sacha Baron Cohen as Mossad agent

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a first glimpse of Sacha Baron Cohen as a Mossad agent in The Spy.

The streaming service released first-look photos Wednesday of the 47-year-old British actor as Eli Cohen, a real-life Israeli spy who ran a successful undercover operation in Syria in the 1960s.

One of the stills shows Eli (Cohen) wearing sunglasses among a crowd of people in a street. Another features Eli sitting next to a newsstand, while a third shows Eli posing with people at a formal party.

The Spy is a limited series written and directed by Gideon Raff. Raff is known for creating the Israeli series Prisoners of War, which inspired the Showtime series Homeland.

Noah Emmerich co-stars as Dan Peleg, Eli's Mossad handler, Hadar Ratzon Rotem as Eli's wife, Nadia, and Waleed Zuaiter as Amin Al-Hafz, a military officer. Alain Goldman serves as producer.

The Spy follows Eli as he gains the trust of military leaders and their wealthy allies while gathering intelligence about Syria's secret anti-Israel activities. Eli is a successful spy but finds it hard to strip off his double identity.

The Spy premieres Sept. 6 on Netflix. Cohen is known for the films Borat, Bruno and The Dictator, and last starred on the Showtime series Who is America?