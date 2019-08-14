Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Ashley Graham is feeling "so blessed" to be expecting her first child.

The 31-year-old model announced she's pregnant in an Instagram post Wednesday on her ninth wedding anniversary with husband Justin Ervin.

"Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin," she wrote. "Life is about to get even better."

Graham showed off her baby bump in an accompanying video with Ervin.

"Surprise!" the pair exclaim.

Ervin confirmed the news in a post on his own account.

"To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham," he wrote. "These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it's because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we've made a life together, let's make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us..."

Sports Illustrated, singer Joe Jonas, designer Brandon Maxwell, models Chanel Iman and Emily Ratajkowski, actresses Katherine Langford and Yara Shahidi were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Awww congratulations," Iman wrote. "I'm so happy for guys."

"Oh my god congratulations you guys!!!!! Lucky baby!!!!!!" Maxwell added.

Graham is known for her modeling work with Lane Bryant, Levis and Addition Elle. She became the first plus-size model to appear on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue in 2016.