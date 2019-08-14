Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a first glimpse of its romantic comedy Falling Inn Love.

The streaming service shared a trailer Tuesday featuring Christina Milian as Gabriela, a city girl who wins a rustic New Zealand inn in a contest, and Adam Demos as Jake, a hunky contractor.

The preview shows Gabriela (Milian) arrive at the Bellbird Valley Farm to discover the inn is serious need of repairs. Gabriela develops a romance with Jake (Demos) as they renovate the property, and she is forced to choose between her new and old lives.

Falling Inn Love is directed by Roger Kumble and co-stars Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman. The film premieres Aug. 29 on Netflix.

"@ChristinaMilian & Adam Demos star in 'Falling Inn Love,' a new movie about a city girl who unintentionally wins a money pit located in a picturesque New Zealand town -- so she decides to renovate with the help of a (gorgeous) local contractor. Premieres August 29," Netflix tweeted Tuesday.

Milian, who is pregnant with a baby boy, promoted Falling Inn Love on her own account.

"Can't wait for you to watch," the actress wrote.

Milian will also star in the new Netflix series Soundtrack, previously known as Mixtape. The show is a musical drama co-starring Jenna Dewan and Madeleine Stowe, and released new promo photos this month.