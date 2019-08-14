'GLOW' star Betty Gilpin recalls concussion on set: 'It was crazy'

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- GLOW star Betty Gilpin says getting a concussion on set was a "crazy" experience.

The 33-year-old actress discussed the incident while appearing with Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Gilpin plays Debbie "Liberty Belle" Eagan on GLOW, which follows the women of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, a 1980s women's professional wrestling circuit. She was asked to name her worst injury from the show.

"A full-on concussion," Gilpin answered. "Yeah, a man landed on my head. It was crazy."

Gilpin confirmed that the cast and crew "freaked out" about her injury.

"They really did. It was not great," she said before adding, "And my body makes cracking sounds like a thousand-year-old pony falling down the stairs. It's not great."

Gilpin was also asked to name her dream guest star for a potential GLOW Season 4.

"Well, we've already had Geena Davis," the actress said, referencing Davis' turn as Sandy Devereaux St. Clair in Season 3.

"Tamra Judge! You would be an amazing wrestler. Amazing," she told Judge. "You could literally throw it down."

GLOW co-stars Alison Brie, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young and Marc Maron. The third season was released last week on Netflix. The season ends on a cliff-hanger but has yet to be renewed for Season 4, as series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch discussed with The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Monday.

"We have a full story to tell and whether or not we're idiots for not giving ourselves an ending this season remains to be seen," Flahive said. "We've played it this way every season, where we've sort of left it all on the field. This show has a big heart and a big cast and big story to tell."