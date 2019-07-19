'The Office' alum Ellie Kemper suggests reunion episode

July 19 (UPI) -- The Office alum Ellie Kemper thinks a reunion episode would be fun.

The 39-year-old actress suggested the idea while discussing the possibility of a reboot during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Kemper played Erin Hannon on The Office, which had a nine-season run on NBC from 2005 to 2013. She told WWHL host Andy Cohen a revival of the show doesn't seem likely.

"I would love there to be a reboot, but I don't think there will be," Kemper said. "So, that's a sad answer. But maybe like a reunion episode? That would be fun."

"You could orchestrate it," she jokingly said to Cohen, who hosts the Real Housewives reunions.

Kemper also discussed her former co-star John Krasinski. The actor played Jim Halpert on The Office and has since taken on a number of action and dramatic roles, including in the movies 13 Hours and A Quiet Place.

"I love it!" Kemper said. "He's the nicest guy there is. I think it's great that he's an action star."

The Office co-starred Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer and B.J. Novak. The series will leave Netflix in 2021 and become exclusively available on a new NBCUniversal streaming service.

Kemper is also known for playing the title character in the Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. She released her first book, My Squirrel Days, in October.