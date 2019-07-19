Joe Manganiello says he took on snake with Sofia Vergara at home

July 19 (UPI) -- Joe Manganiello says he took on a snake with his wife, actress Sofia Vergara, in the driveway of their home.

The 42-year-old actor recounted on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon how he and Vergara used an axe and a katana sword to deal with the "snake problems" at their house in Beverly Hills, Calif.

"We had some issues heading into Fourth of July at my house. We had some snake problems," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "There were snakes coming in from my neighbor's yard, like big, big snakes ... colored like rattlesnakes."

Manganiello was returning home this month when he saw a "huge" snake cross his driveway. He had a moment of inspiration from watching contestants on the reality series Naked and Afraid take on snakes with machetes.

"I go running in the house, and I have a lot of machetes and tomahawks and katanas from all the movies I've done," the star said. "I grab this tomahawk and pull the cover off. I go running through the house and my wife sees me running outside with an axe. She starts screaming, 'What's happening?'"

"I go running out and she comes running out after me in her bathrobe and sees me going after the snake. She starts screaming, 'No! It's too short,'" he said. "She disappears back into the house and comes back out with one of my training katanas. It's a training sword so it's not a real katana. I'm like, 'That's not sharp enough!'

Manganiello was pursuing the snake and Vergara was waving the sword around when a passerby in a car stopped to ask if everything was alright.

"Beverly Hills, broad daylight, and there's a woman in a bathrobe screaming with a katana and there's a crazed guy with an axe, a hatchet, in the driveway, with blood on it," Manganiello said. "We got the snake, and my brother could bring over my nieces."

Manganiello and Vergara married in November 2015. The couple co-star in the new movie Bottom of the 9th, which opens in theaters Friday.