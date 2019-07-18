Toni Collette, Merritt Wever probe unusual rape case in 'Unbelievable' trailer

July 18 (UPI) -- Streaming platform Netflix released a trailer for upcoming limited series Unbelievable, a crime drama inspired by true events starring Toni Collette, Merritt Wever, and Kaitlyn Dever.

Netflix's official YouTube account shared a trailer for Unbelievable, an upcoming limited series drama based on The Marshall Project and ProPublica's Pulitzer Prize-winning article "An Unbelievable Story Of Rape," as well as the This American Life episode, "Anatomy of Doubt."

The trailer stars Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart) as a teenage rape victim whose story is dismissed by investigators until detectives Toni Collette (About a Boy) and Merritt Wever (The Walking Dead) take on the case.

"Inspired by real events, a teen reports and eventually recants her reported rape, while two female detectives, states away, investigate evidence that could reveal the truth," the trailer description reads.