July 16 (UPI) -- Animated series Rocko's Modern Life is returning with a new Netflix movie titled Static Cling.

Netflix released a teaser trailer for the film on Tuesday which featured Rocko becoming a local celebrity in O-Town with the wallaby being overwhelmed by fans.

Static Cling is set to arrive on Netflix on Aug. 9. Rocko's Modern Life was a popular Nickelodeon animated series which ran from 1993-1996.

Static Cling will follow Rocko as he returns to O-Town after being stuck in space for two decades. He will have to adjust to a new tech-savvy world that includes O-Phones and other advancements. The comic book store Rocko worked at has now turned into an instant-print kiosk.

Original creator Joe Murray is helming the film which will feature members of the original voice cast including Carlos Alazraqui (Rocko), Tom Kenny (Heifer), Mr. Lawrence (Filburt) and Charlie Adler (Mr. and Mrs. Bighead).