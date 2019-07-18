Jerry Seinfeld (L), seen here with wife Jessica Seinfeld, teased the return of his Netflix talk show "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" by sharing brief clips of his humorous exchanges with some of his guests from the upcoming Season 11. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Netflix and Jerry Seinfeld teased the return of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee with new clips starring Jamie Foxx, Ricky Gervais and Bridget Everett.

Seinfeld, who hosted the talk show on streaming platform crackle for nine seasons before making the move to Netflix in 2018, announced Season 11, airing Friday, will feature the veteran stand-up and TV star visiting cafes with Eddie Murphy, Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, Matthew Broderick, Jamie Foxx, Sebastian Maniscalco, Martin Short, Mario Joyner, Melissa Villasenor, Bridget Everett and Barry Marder.

"Doing the show with Eddie was really special," Seinfeld tweeted.

Gervais, Marder and Joyner previously appeared in the first season of Comedians in Cars.

One clip posted to Netflix's official YouTube page ahead of the Friday premiere features Jamie Foxx doing an imitation of Dave Chappelle, who appeared in a Season 10 episode.

"I love Dave because he always uses a very intelligent word to go with his hood," Foxx says in the clip, before changing his voice into an imitation of the comic: "I was beside myself! I was chartreuse!"

New episodes of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee only on @NetflixIsAJoke July 19. @rickygervais pic.twitter.com/ra53g7JtMz— Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) July 16, 2019

A clip tweeted by Seinfeld features the host having a disagreement with Ricky Gervais about whether its flattering or insulting when fans try to make them laugh.

"But it's not like someone going to a doctor and saying, 'Can I take your appendix out?'" Gervais argues.

Another clip shared by Netflix's YouTube account features Seinfeld taking comedian Bridget Everett to see a psychic, where she pokes fun at a cameraman having to balance his camera on his leg.

"He can't hold the camera like he used to," Everett teases. "It's like, 'Yeah, I'll take the job, but can I sit down?'"

Netflix previously released a trailer for the new season, which is scheduled to arrive on Netflix in its entirety Friday.