'My First First Love' stars navigate love, friendship in Season 2 trailer

July 15 (UPI) -- My First First Love is giving fans a glimpse of Season 2.

The Netflix K-drama released a trailer Sunday featuring Ji Soo as Tae-o, Jung Chae-yeon as Song-i and Jung Jin-young as Do-hyun.

The preview shows Tae-o try to adjust to Song-i and Do-hyun's new relationship. At the end of the clip, Song-i surprises Tae-o by saying she plans to move out of their shared house.

"Let go of the sense of responsibility you have towards her. I'm there for her now," Do-hyun tells Tae-o in the trailer.

My First First Love also stars Choi Ri as Oh Ga-rin and Kang Tae-oh as Choi Hoon. Season 2 premieres July 26 on Netflix.