Seventeen to make summer comeback

Seventeen will reportedly release new music in August before kicking off its "Ode to You" tour. File Photo by Jin-gook/Wikicommons

July 12 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is making a comeback this summer.

Osen reported Friday the K-pop group will release new music in August before kicking off its Ode to You tour.

A source from Seventeen's agency, Pledis Entertainment, said fans can expect a new song in early August.

"Seventeen will be releasing a new track in early August," the insider said. "While there is not yet a concrete schedule regarding the promotions, we are planning to make an announcement soon."

Seventeen will begin its Ode to You tour with three dates, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, in Seoul. The group will pick up the tour again Oct. 8 in Osaka, Japan.

SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [ODE TO YOU] IN SEOUL pic.twitter.com/qnkPCpcURp— 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) July 12, 2019

Seventeen consists of 13 members, S.coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Vernon, Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK, Seungkwan, Hoshi, Jun, The8 and Dino. The group is known for the singles "Pretty U," "Don't Wanna Cry" and "Clap," and last released the EP You Made My Dawn in January.