Kangin leaves Super Junior after 14 years

July 11 (UPI) -- Kangin is leaving Super Junior after 14 years with the South Korean boy band.

The 34-year-old K-pop star returned to Instagram Wednesday to announce the news to fans.

"Hello, This is Kangin. I am greeting you for the first time in a long time. My heart feels heavy as it is not positive news, but I am posting after much consideration," he wrote, according to E! News. "I am now letting go of the name 'Super Junior' that has been with me for a long time."

Kangin said he struggled with decision but ultimately chose to leave for the good of the group.

"I always thought that it would be right for me to make the decision earlier rather than later, but the thought of the people who support me unconditionally and our agency family troubled my heart, so I could not gather the courage easily," the star explained.

"I thought that I could not make any decision alone. However, while watching the members who experience what they should have to due to my problems, I made the judgment that I cannot delay this further," he said.

The Korea Herald said Kangin has had a number of legal issues since his debut with Super Junior in 2005, including D.U.I. hit-and-run incidents in 2009 and 2016.

Super Junior's agency, SM Entertainment, said Kangin will remain with the agency, according to the BBC. Super Junior will continue as a group with the remaining 10 members.

Super Junior is known for the singles "U," "Sorry, Sorry," "Mr. Simple" and "Lo Siento," and last released the EP One More Time in October. Kangin released the solo single "Don't Cry, Man" with Kim Jang-hoon in 2016.