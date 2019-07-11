'How to Get Away With Murder' to end with Season 6

"How to Get Away With Murder" star Billy Brown arrives at the Elton John Aids Foundation's 24th Annual Academy Awards viewing party on February 28, 2016. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

"How to Get Away With Murder" star Viola Davis. The series will come to an end with Season 6. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 11 (UPI) -- ABC announced on Thursday that How to Get Away With Murder starring Viola Davis will be ending with Season 6.

The sixth and final season is set to premiere on Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET. ABC released a teaser trailer for Season 6 that hints at a violent conclusion for the crime drama series.

Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Matt McGorry, Aja Naomi King, Charlie Weber, Liza Weil, Conrad Ricamora, Rome Flynn, Amirah Vann, Karla Souza and Timothy Hutton also star.

How to Get Away With Murder hails from creator and showrunner Pete Nowalk. Shonda Rhimes executive produces through her Shondaland production company.

"Viola Davis made television history with her unforgettable portrayal of iconic female anti-hero Annalise Keating," ABC entertainment president Karey Burke said in a statement.

"I am eternally grateful to her, Pete Nowalk and Shondaland for creating and bringing to life such a smart, sophisticated and groundbreaking series that has long been an integral part of Thursday nights on ABC."

How to Get Away With Murder, Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 are the three remaining Shondaland dramas on ABC after Rhimes signed a new deal with Netflix.