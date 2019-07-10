Jenni "JWoww" Farley said 3-year-old son Greyson has made "leaps and bounds" forward since his autism diagnosis. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Jenni "JWoww" Farley says her son has "come so far" since being diagnosed with autism in the fall.

The 33-year-old television personality gave an update on Greyson, her 3-year-old son with ex-husband Roger Mathews, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Tuesday.

"I just wanted to get to where I am today, where he went from non-verbal, not even knowing his name, to today, where he's attempting full sentences," she said. "He has a personality -- he's really just leaps and bounds. He's come so far with all his therapies and stuff."

Farley, who stars on Jersey Shore: Vacation, said she's grateful for the opportunity to raise awareness about autism through the MTV series.

"That's my biggest thing that I want to do right now, because there is such a big stigma, but there's also a big population of kids getting diagnosed," the star said.

"I just want to make the world a little less harsh and more sweet, so when he goes to school there will be less critics and more people that want to help and understand what it's like to have autism," she added. "So, that's my goal."

Farley confirmed Greyson's diagnosis in an Instagram post in November. She told People in March her son is enrolled in early intervention therapy and sees four or five specialists on a weekly basis.

"Now, to me, he's brilliant," the star said. "He knows all his ABCs. Now we're working on combining two words."

"I need to be that mom that paves the way for her son to have the best, most normal future that he can possibly have," she added. "He's never going to miss another event if I have anything to do with it."

Farley and Mathews are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Meilani. Farley shared a photo of her son and daughter in June on their first day of summer camp.

"Tried not to cry dropping them off at camp this morning," she wrote. "Huge day for @greysonmathews going to school with peers. Special thanks to @wecareautismservices for being right by his side everyday. Having an Aba therapist there to give Grey support through this transition means the world to this mama."