July 10 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello goes platinum blonde in a new music video with Mark Ronson.

The 22-year-old singer and Ronson, 43, released a video Tuesday for Ronson's single "Find U Again."

Cabello plays a lounge singer being tracked down by several bounty hunters. Ronson portrays one of Cabello's pursuers, who ends up falling in love with Cabello's character and helping her escape.

"baby, i know I'll never find you again," Cabello tweeted Tuesday. "video with @MarkRonson is out now."

"Find U Again" appears on Ronson's new album, Late Night Feelings, which debuted in June. The album also includes the singles "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" featuring Miley Cyrus and "Late Night Feelings" featuring Lykke Li.

Cabello voiced her enthusiasm for Ronson in an Instagram post in April.

"when mark told me he was making a project called 'late night feelings' full of emo bops sung by girls about love and heartbreak, I said......... I'll be there in 5 minutes. I needed to be a part of it!!! I'd wanted to work with him for such a long time and have always been a huge fan," she wrote.

Cabello is working on her second studio album and last released the single "Senorita" with Shawn Mendes in June. Her debut studio album, Camila, was released in January 2018.